UP Minister Narendra Kashyap hailed the state cabinet expansion as a 'noble initiative' by CM Yogi Adityanath for social balance. He and Anil Rajbhar also slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who questioned the move and hinted at a BJP internal rift.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap on Sunday praised the upcoming Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion as a "noble initiative" by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to ANI, he said the move aims to maintain social equilibrium and uphold the philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas" by including representatives from all strata of society. "It's a noble initiative by the UP CM. To maintain social equilibrium and propagate the idea of sabka saath, sabka vikaas - to include people from all strata of the society, our government is expanding the cabinet," Kashyap said.

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The State minister also took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, criticising his stance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Akhilesh Yadav is adamant on ending EVM, and EVM is ending him and the INDI alliance. His actions would result in the destruction of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Earlier today, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar also welcomed the move and noted that some seats were left vacant and that the quota for the Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers had been incomplete, adding that he expects it to be completed today. Talking to media persons, Rajbhar said, "... Some seats were left vacant under the quota. The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers was incomplete, and today we expect it will be allocated."

He also extended his best wishes to all ministers set to be sworn in as part of the upcoming cabinet expansion and said, "My best wishes to all our honourable ministers who will be sworn in, and we pray to Baba Vishwanath for their bright future." Responding to criticism from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav about the expansion, Rajbhar said, "This is the Bharatiya Janata Party's own internal matter; what does Akhilesh Yadav have to do with it? The Samajwadi Party has developed a habit of interfering in others' business. They have no work of their own, nor do they have anything to do with the development of the state. When they had their own government, they had expansions as well. No one used to question it then, nor did we ever ask."

Samajwadi Party Hits Out at BJP

Previously, on Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav gave air to the speculation over a cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh and took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning whether the Centre signalled the move. "Has the chit from Delhi arrived yet? Heard that the cabinet expansion is happening in UP, or rather, let's say there's 'katav-jhatav' (erosion) in the Chief Minister's power. They should at least ask those who already have a place in the cabinet," Yadav said.

Alleging an internal rift between the UP BJP leadership, he took a veiled jibe at Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Accusing the deputy CMs of "mischief," the Samajwadi Party leader asked if they were behind the decision to expand the cabinet. "By the way, this question is also stirring around: Will the 'next-door' pair get up to any mischief, or will they just keep peeking from the 'next-door' or merely make reels?" he said.

Cabinet Expansion Ahead of 2027 Polls

The speculation began when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Saturday.

At present, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet has 21 ministers, including CM Yogi and the Deputy Chief Ministers. The cabinet expansion comes as the State gears up for the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is looking for a third consecutive win. (ANI)