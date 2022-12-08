Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Bypoll Results 2022: BJP's Akash Saxena wins Azam Khan's bastion Rampur Sardar

    The BJP fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja in the Rampur Sadar assembly segment. Saxena received nearly 62 per cent of the vote, while Raja received 36.16 per cent of the vote.

    UP Bypoll Results 2022: BJP's Akash Saxena wins Azam Khan's bastion Rampur Sardar - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Rampur Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his family. On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav-led-Samajwadi Party claimed that people were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks to prevent them from voting. The constituency had a dismal voter turnout, with less than 40 per cent of eligible voters showing up at polling places.

    The disqualification of SP MLA and party strongman Azam Khan following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case necessitated a UP by-election in Rampur Sadar.

    The BJP fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja in the Rampur Sadar assembly segment. Saxena received nearly 62 per cent of the vote, while Raja received 36.16 per cent of the vote.

    The BJP's victory in Rampur is significant as the city has a sizable Muslim population. The BJP had never won the seat, whereas Azam Khan and his family have won it continuously since 2002. Between 1980 and 1993, Azam Khan won the seat on various party tickets.

    Family members of Azam Khan alleged that police threatened, harassed and stopped people from voting. The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the police of preventing its supporters from voting.

    On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party legislators disrupted proceedings in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, accusing the Rampur Sadar bypolls of 'murder of democracy.' According to the party legislator, "Democracy was put to shame." 

    "Their (SP members') job is to yell. The state follows the rule of law," said Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. 

    Also read: 'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Also read: As Himachal Pradesh Congress near victory, party fears BJP's 'Operation Lotus'; likely to fly out MLAs

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thank you Gujarat Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate gcw

    'Thank you, Gujarat': Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: 'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur after Congress lead - adt

    'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur as Congress lead in Himachal Pradesh election 2022

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: How BJP scored a landslide victory

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022 snt

    Meme fest explodes after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba wins Jamnagar North in Gujarat Election 2022

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term snt

    Gujarat Mandate 2022: Asianet News prediction comes true; BJP marches to historic 7th consecutive term

    Recent Stories

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe be perfect teammates? Here is what Mauricio Pochettino feels-ayh

    Will Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe be perfect teammates? Here's what Mauricio Pochettino feels

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL vma

    Sreejita De re-enacts how Tina Dutta hugs Shalin when the camera is on them, making audiences go ROFL

    Thank you Gujarat Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate gcw

    'Thank you, Gujarat': Emotional PM Modi tweets after historic mandate

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80 vma

    'The Family Man' fame Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi breathes her last at 80

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: 'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur after Congress lead - adt

    'Will resign shortly': CM Jairam Thakur as Congress lead in Himachal Pradesh election 2022

    Recent Videos

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon