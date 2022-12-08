UP Bypoll Results 2022: BJP's Akash Saxena wins Azam Khan's bastion Rampur Sardar

The BJP fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja in the Rampur Sadar assembly segment. Saxena received nearly 62 per cent of the vote, while Raja received 36.16 per cent of the vote.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Rampur Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his family. On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav-led-Samajwadi Party claimed that people were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks to prevent them from voting. The constituency had a dismal voter turnout, with less than 40 per cent of eligible voters showing up at polling places.

The disqualification of SP MLA and party strongman Azam Khan following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case necessitated a UP by-election in Rampur Sadar.

The BJP's victory in Rampur is significant as the city has a sizable Muslim population. The BJP had never won the seat, whereas Azam Khan and his family have won it continuously since 2002. Between 1980 and 1993, Azam Khan won the seat on various party tickets.

Family members of Azam Khan alleged that police threatened, harassed and stopped people from voting. The Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has accused the police of preventing its supporters from voting.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party legislators disrupted proceedings in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, accusing the Rampur Sadar bypolls of 'murder of democracy.' According to the party legislator, "Democracy was put to shame."

"Their (SP members') job is to yell. The state follows the rule of law," said Suresh Kumar Khanna, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

