In a major coordinated operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Lucknow Police carried out joint raids at multiple locations in the state capital on Monday night. The raids were reportedly conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation linked to suspected terror activities and possible inter-state network operations.

Raids Conducted Across Several Localities

According to official sources, the joint teams carried out searches in several areas, including Khurram Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Mahanagar. The operation began late Monday evening and continued till early Tuesday morning under tight security.

Several people have been detained for questioning, and digital devices along with important documents have been seized from some of the locations.

Operation Triggered by J&K Intel

Police sources said the operation followed specific intelligence inputs shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding suspicious communications traced to Lucknow. These inputs indicate a possible links between a few local individuals and certain operatives under the radar of security agencies in Kashmir and other parts of North India.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS, which has been actively monitoring radical networks and online communication channels, coordinated with the J&K Police's Counter-Intelligence Wing to identify potential suspects.

Investigation Underway, No Arrests Yet

Saiyad Areeb Ahmad, ACP Aliganj, confirmed the raid at a particular location but refrained from providing details, citing the sensitivity of the investigation. However, "No one has been arrested so far. This house belongs to a doctor, Parvez Ansari," ACP Ahmad said.

Security has been tightened in several parts of Lucknow following the operation. Agencies are also verifying whether the individuals detained have any direct connection with terror outfits or sleeper cells operating in northern India. Further investigation is underway.

Separate Blast Rocks Delhi

On Monday evening, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, which occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.