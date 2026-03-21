Ghaziabad police arrested six individuals and detained nine juveniles for filming strategic railway and security sites. An SIT probe revealed they were directed by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras.

Ghaziabad police have arrested six individuals and detained nine juveniles for filming railway and security sites and sharing the footage abroad, with interrogation revealing they were guided by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras at strategic locations. Additional Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Raj Karan Nayyar, said the arrests were made on March 14 by the Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad.

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Details of Arrests and Detentions

"On 14 March, Kaushambi police in Ghaziabad arrested six people for filming railway and security sites and sharing them abroad. A SIT later detained nine more and sent them to a Juvenile Justice Home.

SIT Probe Uncovers Foreign Link

He further said that Special Investigation Team (SIT) Interrogation revealed the accused were guided by a foreign handler.

"Interrogation revealed they were guided by a foreign handler to install solar-powered, SIM-based CCTV cameras, two of which were recovered. The SIT is probing their funding, methods, and associates," said Nayyar.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the SIT continues its probe into the case.