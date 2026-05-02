In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, around 140 chickens died due to loud DJ music played at a wedding. A police probe confirmed the birds died of heart attacks from acute stress caused by the excessive noise levels.

Around 140 chickens died due to high-decibel DJ music played during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said.

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Police Probe Confirms Cause of Death

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Brajnarayan Singh said on Friday that an investigation into the incident confirmed that excessive noise levels caused acute stress in the birds, leading to their deaths.

"On investigating, it was found that the DJ music was playing beyond the limit, due to which the incident happened...post-mortem report of the birds states, heart attack from acute stress from high density noise," he said.

Notices Issued for Noise Violation

He further informed that notices have been issued to the concerned parties for violating the prescribed sound limits.

"Notices have been served to relevant parties so that they abide by the permitted decibel limit," Singh added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)