Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Until we get justice...': Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders fly to Manipur for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will begin from Manipur's Thoubal today. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts.

    Until we get justice Rahul Gandhi other Congress leaders fly to Manipur for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Congress is all set to kickstart an over two-month Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, from Manipur today (January 14), panning over dozen states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

    Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party wrote: "Until we get justice... BharatJodo Nyay Yatra." The video showed Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in the flight.

    In addition to Manipur, the yatra will go through four more northeastern states: Assam (833 km in eight days), Meghalaya (5 km in one day), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), and Nagaland (257 km in two days). The Hindi heartland states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan will also be covered. On March 20 or 21, it will come to an end in Maharashtra. 

    In Manipur, the yatra will be flagged off from a private ground in Thoubal district, instead of Imphal. The yatra would also travel across 15 states and 100 Lok Sabha seats. The yatra would travel through the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

    The party has provided the route, which shows that the yatra would spend the most time in Uttar Pradesh—1,074 km in 11 days.It will run through politically crucial locations, including Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion of Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat of Varanasi. 6,713 kilometres will be covered during the yatra, primarily by bus but also on foot.
     

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Milind Deora quits Congress: There will be no compromise on South Mumbai seat, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

    Milind Deora quits Congress: There will be no compromise on South Mumbai seat, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

    After US, now UK warships to get serviced at Indian dockyards

    After US, now UK warships to get serviced at Indian dockyards

    On This Day 32 years ago PM Modi pledged to return to Ayodhya only after Ram Temple completion gcw

    On This Day: 32 years ago, PM Modi pledged to return to Ayodhya only after Ram Temple completion

    Dense fog engulfs Delhi NCR flights and trains affected due to zero visibility gcw

    Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; flights and trains affected due to zero visibility

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-634 January 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-634 January 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI shifts KL Rahul to specialist batting role, eyes specialist keeper for India vs England Test series osf

    BCCI shifts KL Rahul to specialist batting role, eyes specialist keeper for India vs England Test series

    Milind Deora quits Congress: There will be no compromise on South Mumbai seat, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

    Milind Deora quits Congress: There will be no compromise on South Mumbai seat, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

    Investment vs Savings: Which one is more better? rkn

    Investment vs Savings: Which one is more better?

    Milind Deora quits Congress 6 unknown facts about him gcw

    Milind Deora quits Congress: 6 unknown facts about him

    Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Reception: 7 celeb couples who attended event ATG

    Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Reception: 7 celeb couples who attended event

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon