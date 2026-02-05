The NHRC has issued notices to states and sports authorities over unregulated gyms, citing rising concerns of sexual exploitation of women by trainers and severe health risks posed by substandard food supplements and uncontrolled physical activities.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of rising concerns around gyms and fitness centres across India, particularly allegations of sexual exploitation and health risks linked to unregulated practices. Acting on multiple complaints, the Commission has issued notice to all State governments, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and sports authorities concerned, seeking detailed information on existing rules and guidelines governing the establishment and operation of gyms and fitness clubs.

NHRC Highlights Grave Concerns

Member of the National Human Rights Commission Priyank Kanoongo said several disturbing cases have emerged from different parts of the country. "Numerous cases of sexual exploitation of women/girls/adolescent girls targeted by trainers in gyms and fitness clubs have come to light at various places across the country," he stated, highlighting the vulnerability of young women and minors in poorly regulated fitness spaces.

Beyond safety concerns, Kanoongo also flagged serious health risks associated with the sector. He noted that the use of substandard food supplements and engagement in uncontrolled physical activities pose a direct threat to human life. "Additionally, from a health perspective as well, substandard food supplements and uncontrolled physical activities also pose a threat to human life," he said.

जिम और फिटनेस क्लब्स में ट्रेनर्स द्वारा महिलाओं/बालिकाओं/किशोरियो को लक्षित कर किए जा रहे यौन शोषण के अनेक मामले देश के कई स्थानों पर प्रकाश में आये हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य संबंधी दृष्टिकोण से भी अमानक फ़ूड सप्लीमेंट व अनियंत्रित शारीरिक गतिविधि भी मानव जीवन के लिए खतरा… — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) February 5, 2026

Regulatory Action and Call for Information

The NHRC has sought comprehensive inputs from authorities to assess whether adequate regulatory mechanisms are in place. "Therefore, notices have been issued to all state governments, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and sports authorities, summoning information regarding the rules and guidelines related to the establishment/operation of gyms/fitness centres. So that steps can be taken in the direction of controlling unethical activities in this sector," he said.

