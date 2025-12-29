The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar. The decision was welcomed by CPI-M leader Brinda Karat. Sengar will remain in jail due to his conviction in another case.

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Delhi High Court's order allowing the suspension of former BJP MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. "We welcome this judgment given by the Supreme Court," Karat said.

Supreme Court Stays High Court Order

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a stay on the Delhi High Court's order that had allowed suspension of Sengar's 2017 Unnao rape case life sentence and granted him bail. A three-judge vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, heard the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Delhi High Court's decision.

The apex court stayed the High Court's order, noting that the former Uttar Pradesh MLA Sengar is in jail in another case. "We are informed that the convict is also convicted and sentenced under Section 304 (murder) of the IPC and that he is still in custody in that case. Considering such peculiar circumstances in the case, we stay the operation of the impugned order passed by the High Court. The Respondent (Sengar) shall not be released," the CJI noted.

The bench, comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and A.G. Masih, also issued notice to Sengar, seeking his response to the CBI plea within two weeks.

Victim's Advocate Hails Decision

Hemant Kumar Maurya, an advocate representing the victim, said, "I would like to thank the Supreme Court today. The victim also wants to express her gratitude. The Supreme Court has issued a strong order to the lower courts stating that the accused will not be released from jail in any case, and the order granting relief has been stayed. The opposition has been given time to file a counter-affidavit, and until then, he will not be released from jail under any circumstances. This is the order of the Supreme Court, and there is a stay on the High Court's order."

Background of the Case

The Delhi High Court, on December 23, had suspended Sengar's life sentence pending appeal and granted him bail. Expelled BJP leader Sengar was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh. Though granted bail in this case, he continues to remain in jail as he is serving a 10-year sentence in another CBI case related to murder.

Survivor Appeals for Safety

On Sunday, the survivor said she has faith in the Supreme Court for justice and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she can continue her legal battle without fear. (ANI)