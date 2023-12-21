Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    The emergence of the Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant in Surat signifies not only a culinary hotspot but also a testament to the innovative fusion of culture and dining.

    
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    In a delightful convergence of innovation and gastronomy, a Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant has recently opened its doors in Surat, Gujarat, captivating locals and visitors alike. The establishment, modeled after the renowned Vande Bharat Express trains, has quickly gained popularity for its unique theme, vibrant ambiance, and an extensive menu that promises a diverse culinary experience.

    The buzz surrounding the Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant began with a viral video shared by Instagram user Chatora Ankit. The video showcases the meticulously crafted replica of the iconic train, setting the stage for a distinctive dining experience. The vibrant interior, adorned with creative renditions of Indian landscapes and train-themed decor, mirrors the ambiance of the high-speed train that has become a favorite among railway travelers.

    Also read: Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    According to the shared video, the restaurant offers an array of dishes from different regions around the world, adding a global touch to the culinary experience. The menu boasts an impressive variety, including two types of soup, seven types of chaat, 10 varieties of cold salad, two types of garlic bread, three varieties of pizza, South Indian, and Punjabi cuisine. Notably, the restaurant has gained attention for its unique concept of serving unlimited food, allowing patrons to indulge in a diverse selection.

    The Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant offers an affordable dining experience, with a fixed price of Rs 269 for lunch and Rs 289 for dinner. This inclusive pricing encompasses unlimited servings of soft drinks, offering patrons both variety and value for their money. The blogger's video highlights the restaurant's commitment to providing a lavish culinary spread at an accessible cost, making it an attractive destination for food enthusiasts.

    Also read: 'Fake, developed using AI...': Amul reacts to 'Sharam naam ki cheese' viral picture

    Since the video's debut on social media, it has garnered immense attention, amassing two million views and over 80,000 likes. Comments from users express excitement and eagerness to visit the restaurant, praising its unique theme and diverse menu offerings. The Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant has truly become a social media sensation, drawing interest from individuals eager to embark on a cultural and culinary journey.

    The emergence of the Vande Bharat Express-themed restaurant in Surat signifies not only a culinary hotspot but also a testament to the innovative fusion of culture and dining. As the restaurant continues to attract attention and patrons, it stands as a shining example of how creativity and gastronomy can come together to offer a unique and enjoyable experience for food enthusiasts in Gujarat and beyond.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
