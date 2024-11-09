Unique case in Delhi: Man files complaint against in-laws for giving dowry without consent

A Delhi groom has accused his in-laws of giving him dowry without his demand. He filed a case, which was dismissed by the court. The groom claimed that his in-laws transferred dowry money to his account.

First Published Nov 9, 2024

Continuous efforts are being made to control dowry. Even today, there are people who take dowry secretly. Many times, the bride's parents willingly give some money or gold to the groom. There are many cases in which the groom's side is accused of dowry harassment and the court is approached. But the case we are talking about now is a little different. In the national capital Delhi, the groom has reached the court instead of the bride.

He approached the court accusing his wife's family of giving dowry without asking. The man filed a petition in the court and demanded criminal action against his wife's family for giving dowry without asking. But the court dismissed it. Even after this, the man challenged the order dismissing the petition, but he ultimately suffered a setback. 

Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to kill Pune leader if Baba Siddique attempt failed: Mumbai Crime Branch

The man had earlier filed a petition in the Magistrate Court and demanded registration of an FIR against his mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law for giving dowry. Due to lack of sufficient documents, the court dismissed his petition. After this, the person who reached the Additional Sessions Court also failed to provide sufficient documents there. 

What did the court say?

During the hearing, it was revealed that the wife's family had filed a harassment case against the husband. Both parties need to provide evidence. The court said that it can be decided on the basis of proper evidence whether dowry was demanded or not. The petitioner said that I never asked for dowry from the wife's side. They deposited a check of Rs 25,000 once and Rs 46,500 another time to his account. The court said that this is his own point of view.

Protests erupt in Banda over mosque built at Lord Ram's sacred site, VHP calls for demolition (WATCH)

Before the Magistrate Court, the in-laws had admitted to giving dowry. They had said that they had given money to their son-in-law as dowry. The Magistrate Court hearing the case had said that taking dowry is punishable under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The Additional Sessions Court has upheld this decision. The Dowry Prohibition Act has been in force in India since May 1, 1961. Both taking and giving dowry is a crime. 

