Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to kill Pune leader if Baba Siddique attempt failed: Mumbai Crime Branch

The Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed a chilling plot by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to assassinate a prominent political figure from Pune. This development comes amid the ongoing investigation into the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique.

Speaking to a news organisation, the officer said, "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had plans to target the Pune leader as well, and the responsibility for executing the crime was handed to the shooters involved in Plan B." This second-tier plan came to light when the Crime Branch recovered a pistol intended for the assassination, sparking heightened security concerns.

Although the Pune leader's identity remains confidential, the Mumbai police have shared critical intelligence with their counterparts in Pune to strengthen local security and assist in averting any potential threats. Authorities are taking all necessary measures to prevent further violence.

This development comes following the arrest of Gaurav Vilas Apune, a suspected shooter linked to Siddique's murder. Apune, who was caught on Friday, reportedly admitted to being part of the gang's "Plan B," devised as a fallback in case their initial attempt on Siddique was unsuccessful.

According to police sources, Apune disclosed that he and another suspect, Rupesh Mohol, had travelled to Jharkhand on July 28 for firearms training, which was organized by Shubham Lonkar, the alleged mastermind behind Siddique's murder. The duo reportedly returned to Pune after a day of intensive training on July 29, preparing themselves for their deadly assignments.

