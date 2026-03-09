The NIHFW celebrated its 49th Annual Day in New Delhi, with Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav as the chief guest. He highlighted the institute's role in building skilled health professionals and supporting national health programmes.

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, celebrated its 49th Annual Day on Monday at the NIHFW Auditorium in Munirka, New Delhi. According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Ayush (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav presided over the celebrations as the chief guest. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Sunita Sharma, also attended the event as the Guest of Honour. The event highlighted the institute's contributions to strengthening public health systems, capacity building, and research in health and family welfare.

Strengthening Public Health Institutions

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav emphasised the importance of strengthening public health institutions and highlighted the role of NIHFW in building skilled health professionals and supporting national health programmes. As per a release, Jadhav underlined that "we are expanding the digital health infrastructure under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We are strengthening primary health services through Health and Wellness Centres. We are also expanding immunisation efforts, introducing new vaccines, and making disease surveillance systems more effective."

Appreciation for Public Health Contributions

Sunita Sharma also appreciated the institute's continued contribution to public health research, training, and policy support for the Government of India. She stated that the institute has played an important role in strengthening the capacity of India's health workforce and in the effective implementation of national health programmes.

Institute's Key Achievements Highlighted

In his address and presentation of the Annual Report, Sunil Vilasrao Gitte, Director, NIHFW, highlighted the Institute's key achievements over the past year, including advancements in public health training, research initiatives, and collaborations aimed at strengthening the country's health systems.

Publications Released and Awards Presented

During the event, the institute's annual publications, "Dharna", the HPPI Journal, and "Prospects of Placement Cell", were formally released by the dignitaries. Awards were also presented to outstanding employees, students, and sports achievers in recognition of their dedication and excellence, a release stated.

Celebrations Conclude with Renewed Commitment

The celebration also featured cultural performances by students, reflecting the vibrant academic environment of the institute. The programme concluded with a Vote of Thanks followed by the National Anthem.

The Annual Day celebration reaffirmed NIHFW's commitment to advancing public health education, research, and policy support, intending to improve healthcare delivery and population health across the country. Dean of the Institute, Prof VK Tiwari, delivered the vote of thanks to all the distinguished guests and attendees, a release added. (ANI)