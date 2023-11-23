Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First-ever PM to visit Lord Krishna's birthplace: Mathura braces for PM Modi's three-hour stay

    Ahead of this historic visit, Mathura has been a focal point for PM Modi, following his trips to Ayodhya and Kashi. Security arrangements underwent assessment by the Special Protection Group (SPG) on November 22.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mathura today (November 23), marking the first-ever visit by a Prime Minister to Shri Krishna's birthplace. Massive preparations are underway to accord him a grand welcome during his three-hour stay. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally receive the Prime Minister upon his arrival.

    Ahead of this historic visit, Mathura has been a focal point for PM Modi, following his trips to Ayodhya and Kashi. Security arrangements underwent assessment by the Special Protection Group (SPG) on November 22, 2023. A deployment of 4,000 police and PAC personnel has been orchestrated in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.

    The Prime Minister's visit holds significance as it coincides with the Allahabad High Court's recent approval for the construction of Yogi Adityanath's Banke Bihari temple corridor in UP, clearing the path to remove encroachments obstructing the corridor.

    Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan disclosed the PM's itinerary, mentioning his initial visit to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi followed by attendance at the Braj Raj Utsav. The PM's schedule involves arrival in Mathura by 4 pm, with departure around 6:15 pm.

    Mathura DM Shailendra Kumar Singh indicated the possibility of the PM's visit to Banke Bihari, outlining a potential route from the Army Helipad upon the PM's helicopter landing.

    The visit's agenda includes a 40-minute address by PM Modi at the Braj Raj Utsav Railway Ground. Additionally, the PM is scheduled to view a 5-minute documentary prepared by the administration commemorating the 525th birth anniversary of Mirabai.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
