MP CM Mohan Yadav and RPI MP Ramdas Athawale praised the Union Budget, calling it revolutionary and focused on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The budget aims to make India a developed nation and a global manufacturing hub.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday praised the Union Budget for its focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. He said the budget aims to help India become a developed nation. Speaking to the reporters, CM Yadav said, "This budget has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. In particular, the budget's direction and objectives aim to help India become a developed nation. It prioritises economic growth... Sufficient provisions have also been made to ensure that India becomes a global manufacturing hub."

RPI MP Ramdas Athawale described the Union Budget as "revolutionary," saying it addresses all segments of society and aims to deliver both social and economic justice. "The budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman is revolutionary as it touches every segment of society. It will deliver both social justice and economic justice," Athawale told ANI.

Budget Highlights and Infrastructure Push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility.

Focus on Eco-Tourism

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ANI)