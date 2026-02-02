Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma lauded the Union Budget, calling it a declaration for a new, self-reliant India by 2047. He said the budget reflects the 'Sabka Saath' policy and focuses on youth, women, farmers, and economic growth.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed the media shortly after the Union Budget presentation, expressing heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. He stated that the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is not just a document but a strong declaration of intent to create a new India, a self-reliant economy, and a developed India by 2047. He emphasised that the philosophy of "Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas" has now become a policy, not merely a slogan.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the honourable Narendra Modi ji. The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is not just a document, but a powerful declaration of the resolve to build a new India, an Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) economy, and a developed India by 2047. This budget reflects that vision. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, Efforts of all) is no longer just a slogan, but has become a policy. This first budget, prepared in Kartavya Bhavan, is dedicated to rapid economic growth, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people, and to the duty of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Our first duty is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by increasing productivity and competitiveness, and to develop the capacity to face the changing global circumstances", said CM.

Vision and Core Duties

He also said that our duty includes making people capable and self-reliant, which leads to India's prosperity. "Our second duty is to fulfil the aspirations of our people and build their capabilities so that they can become strong partners in India's journey towards prosperity. Our third duty, aligned with our vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', is to ensure that every community, state, and region has access to resources, facilities, and opportunities for meaningful participation. This budget shows that the entire country is moving forward impressively on the expressway of development with a 7% growth rate and is rapidly progressing towards transformation.

Budget for the People: Youth, Women, and Farmers

This budget reflects the ambitions of a new India and strengthens the commitment to include even the last person in the queue. Truly, this budget is for the youth, women, farmers, the underprivileged, the poor, and the common man", said Bhajan Lal.

Empowering the Youth

"All the schemes and announcements made under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister for the progress of the nation, the common citizen of the country, are at their centre. This youth-centric budget includes provisions for employment, skill development, and startup promotion for youth. Increased focus on the education and service sectors will create more employment and self-employment opportunities. The announcement to train one lakh professionals in fields such as radiology and optometry and to provide 150,000 man-days of training, is also particularly important for the youth. Tourist guides will get the opportunity to enhance their skills through training from world-class institutions like IIMs, which will help young people associated with the tourism sector increase their income," he added.

Strengthening Women and Farmers

He further stated that establishing KBC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 5,000 colleges reflects the forward-thinking approach of the double-engine government. "We have also introduced our own policies for the state's youth, which will help them become proficient in creating high-quality content. The budget places special emphasis on empowering women, ensuring their safety, and strengthening their economic participation. Opening up border areas will enable our "Lakhpati Didis" (women entrepreneurs) in villages to further expand their businesses and become successful businesswomen. Opening girls' hostels in every district will reduce the risks faced by daughters, while agricultural tools will reduce risks for farmers. Irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, and improved market access will increase their income", CM added.

Boosting Manufacturing and Technology

CM Bhajan Lal said that this budget reflects the confidence that has made India a leader among the world's fastest-growing economies. "Following the historic agreement with Europe, the 'Mother of All Deals,' this budget has shown a new direction to the country's small and large industries, manufacturers, and workers to access the global market. Several key initiatives have been included in the budget to promote manufacturing across sectors such as biopharma, chemicals, textiles, handlooms, and handicrafts. The budget places special emphasis on positioning the country as a technology hub. The budget includes provisions for the ₹40,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and related initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission, National Research Fund, and Development and Innovation Fund," he stated further.

Attracting Investment to Rajasthan

"A special scheme has been introduced in the budget to promote the manufacturing of heavy machinery for infrastructure development. Large factories like JCB are already present in Rajasthan. I urge industrialists to take advantage of our investment policies and establish new units in our industrial corridors, which are ready to welcome you. This budget has laid a strong foundation for attracting foreign investment to India and has taken measures to increase exports to global markets. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, India is moving toward a fair and prosperous future," Bhajan Lal stated. (ANI)