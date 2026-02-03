PM Modi told NDA MPs that Budget 2026 has a 25-year vision. He noted the NDA's growing alliance and historic trade deals, including a US deal announced by Donald Trump reducing tariffs, which PM Modi praised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the NDA MPs at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, saying that the Union Budget 2026 has been prepared keeping the next 25 years in mind. He urged the MPs to explain this to the general public for their better understanding. The Prime Minister also referred to the political situation and said that across the country, many small parties are joining hands with the NDA. Their number is more than 50 per cent, which shows how widely accepted the NDA's political thinking is, both in India and abroad.

Historic Trade Deals Praised

Speaking about the trade deal, the Prime Minister told MPs that it will be very beneficial for the country in the coming days. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that there were 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement were finalised with the US on Monday. "New BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed. There is great enthusiasm in the country over historic trade deals under the leadership of PM Modi - 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement with the US yesterday and the tariff reduction announcement..." he said.

"MPs were also excited. So, in the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM was felicitated. For the historic trade deals, he was congratulated. FTAs have been done with 39 countries; this is historic. These 39 are developed countries..." he added.

US-India Trade Deal Unveiled

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday (local time), months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in August 2025. Unveiled on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, the deal outlines significant tariff cuts and includes claims that India would halt Russian oil purchases.

Earlier, Trump had levied a 50 per cent duty on India, with 25 per cent tied to crude imports from Russia, as administration officials asserted that India's oil buying supported Russia's war efforts. Trump, in his Truth Social post, wrote, "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to 'BUY AMERICAN,' at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products."

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%". "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. (ANI)