Budget 2025 Education sector: Additional infrastructure in 5 IITs set up after 2014, IIT Patna expansion: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, said additional infrastructure in 5 IITs set up after 2014. Focus will also be on IIT Patna expansion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, said additional infrastructure in 5 IITs set up after 2014. Focus will also be on IIT Patna expansion.

"50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be set up in government schools in the next five years to cultivate the spirit of curiosity and innovation and foster a scientific temper among young minds. Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools," said FM.

- Expansion of IITs: 100% increase in students in the last five years. Additional infrastructure to be created in five IITs set up after 2014. IIT Patna to be expanded: FM (Bihar goes to polls in 2025)

- 130 per cent increase in MBBS seats in the last 10 years

- Broadband connectivity to all government secondary schools and primary health centers

- Five national centre of excellence for skilling to be set up with global partnership for Make for India, Make for World

Latest Videos