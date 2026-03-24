Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal alleges an 'unholy nexus' between BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala. He claims their candidate lists show a tacit understanding and accused the CM of being a 'compromised leader' who fears central agencies.

Venugopal Alleges 'Unholy Nexus'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday alleged a "clear and unholy nexus" between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the CPI(M) in Kerala, claiming that both parties have entered into a tacit understanding in several constituencies.

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Speaking to the reporters, Venugopal said the allegation is "not baseless" and can be observed by closely examining the candidate lists of the two parties. "There are clear allegations of an unholy nexus between the BJP and the CPI(M) in Kerala. This is not a baseless claim; if you closely examine the candidate lists of both parties, you can clearly see an underlying understanding and mutual support in several constituencies. The Chief Minister has, for quite some time now, been a compromised leader. He does not speak up against Narendra Modi and appears to be functioning under pressure, including fear of central agencies like the ED," he said.

'Unethical Political Arrangement'

The Congress leader also claimed that the CPI(M), fearing a loss of political ground in Kerala, has entered into what he termed an "unethical political arrangement" with the BJP. "As a result, he is not taking a firm stand against the Centre on critical issues. Now, sensing that Kerala may slip out of their hands, the CPI(M) leadership has entered into an unethical political arrangement. There are multiple instances where CPI(M)'s actions seem to be aimed at creating opportunities for the BJP to gain advantage, even in constituencies where the BJP is traditionally strong. It is clear that both the CPM and the BJP have, in effect, misled and betrayed their own party workers, "Venugopal added.

Upcoming Assembly Polls

The developments come as Kerala prepares for its140-member Legislative Assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The main electoral contest in the State is expected between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is also in the fray for the Assembly polls. (ANI)