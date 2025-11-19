RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Assam's youth to understand the Sangh beyond 'motivated propaganda'. At a Guwahati conclave, he highlighted the RSS's aim to make India a 'Vishwaguru' and build a united society that respects the nation's diversity.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has appealed to the youth of Assam and northeast India not to create any opinion about the RSS based on "pre-conceived notions" or "motivated propaganda".

Bhagwat, while addressing a Youth Leadership Conclave at Sudarshanalaya in the Barbari locality of the city on Wednesday, also urged the youth to closely observe and understand the RSS.

Countering Misinformation

Making several important remarks on the principles, ideals, and functioning of the RSS, Bhagwat also highlighted various debates and discussions surrounding the organisation before over a hundred young representatives from different fields.

Beginning his address, the RSS chief, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, said the RSS is now a subject of public discussion. "But those discussions should be based on factual information," he asserted.

Talking about various sources of information, Bhagwat admitted that on different international platforms and some other digital sources which deliver information, over 50% of the information related to the RSS is either incorrect or incomplete. "There is also a deliberate misinformation campaign against the RSS in different media outlets," he stated.

Vision for a 'Vishwaguru' Bharat

The 19 November event began with a patriotic song by vocalist Sharat Raag, and it is marked as an important step in helping the youth of the entire region to understand the RSS.

Referring to the vision of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Sarsanghchalak stated that the Sangh's primary aim is to make India a 'Vishwaguru' (teacher to the world).

Stating that the nation can rise only when the society rises, Bhagwat added that 'only when a united and quality-driven society can be created to lead a progressive nation'.

Urging the youth to study the history of developed nations, he highlighted that the first hundred years of their growth were focused on building unity and qualitative strength within their societies. "Indian society also needs to evolve similarly," Bhagwat emphasised, noting that this idea is reflected in the five key principles of social transformation (Panch Parivartsn) of the RSS, adopted on the occasion of its centenary year.

Diversity as a Strength of Hindu Society

The RSS chief said that Bharat's greatness as a nation lies in its long-standing tradition of respecting and accepting linguistic, regional, and belief-oriented diversities. "The mindset of respecting diversity is not found in many other countries," he said.

He pointed out that those who separated from Bharat eventually lost their diversities, citing how Punjabi and Sindhi speakers in Pakistan are compelled to practise the Urdu language.

He reiterated that those who respect diversity are the Hindus, and creating such a Hindu society is the primary objective of the RSS. "Until the Bharatiya society is organised and virtuous, the country's destiny will not change," he opined.

Bhagwat reminded that great spiritual leaders like Guru Nanak and Srimanta Sankardeva had full respect for the country's diversity, and they spread the messages of unity through their teachings. "Diversity is a celebration of unity," he said.

Building Character and a Stronger Nation

"RSS is an ideal man-making methodology," he said, adding that the objective of the Sangh is to develop a non-political and social leadership at the grassroots level.

Building individual leads to the transformation of society, and when the society changes, systems also change," he asserted.

Interactive Session Insights

Bhagwat also invited the youth to experience how the activities in RSS shakhas focus on improving the quality and character of individuals.

Participating in an interactive session, he stated that corruption can be eradicated only through character-building.

He further added that, beyond the legal measures for cow protection, more scientific knowledge about the cows at the societal level becomes necessary for their successful protection.

Reiterating the RSS's main goal to build a stronger Bharat, Bhagwat commented that once the country becomes stronger, the different concerns regarding the north-eastern region with the rest of India will automatically diminish.

He insisted that there is no alternative to strengthening Bharat under the principle of 'India First'.

Calling upon the youth to engage with the RSS activities according to their time, interest, space and abilities, the RSS chief explained that the Sangh is an integral part of society.

Bhagwat also mentioned that the foundation of the RSS in the far eastern region is gradually becoming stronger. (ANI)