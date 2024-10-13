Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unbelievable! In world's first, scientists claim two people communicated during lucid dreams (WATCH)

    In a monumental leap toward merging dreams and reality, scientists have successfully achieved two-way communication between individuals during lucid dreaming, bringing the realm of science fiction ever closer to our waking lives.

    Unbelievable! In world's first, scientists claim two people communicated during lucid dreams (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    In a monumental leap toward merging dreams and reality, scientists have successfully achieved two-way communication between individuals during lucid dreaming, bringing the realm of science fiction ever closer to our waking lives.

    This groundbreaking experiment, which echoes scenes from the movie Inception, was conducted by REMspace, a California-based tech startup dedicated to revolutionizing sleep and dream control. Incredibly, the company managed to exchange a message between two dreamers, both fast asleep in their respective homes, using a specially designed set of equipment.

    Though REMspace has kept the specifics of their technology under wraps, the tools they used involved a ‘server,’ ‘sensors,’ and an 'apparatus' that monitored the participants' brain waves. According to the company, the server transmitted a word through a unique language, allowing the dreamers to communicate across the boundary of sleep.

    REMspace’s visionary CEO and founder, Michael Raduga, boldly proclaimed: “Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction. Tomorrow, it will be so common we won’t be able to imagine our lives without this technology.” Raduga’s excitement is palpable as he predicts a future where this innovation paves the way for endless commercial applications, forever altering how we view communication within dreams.

    Also read: Falling, naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean?

    While the technology is yet to undergo rigorous peer review, its potential is undeniable. If verified, it could mark a historic milestone in sleep research, with far-reaching implications for mental health treatment, skill enhancement, and more, as REMspace hinted.

    Lucid dreaming—the state in which one is aware of dreaming and can control their actions within the dream—is a phenomenon that occurs during REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. This experiment showcased the ability to send and receive messages during these lucid states, with participants performing this unprecedented exchange while asleep in different locations.

    The breakthrough experiment unfolded when the server, after detecting that one participant had entered a lucid dream, generated a random word from the specialized language and sent it via earbuds. This dreamer repeated the word, which was captured and stored by the server. When the second participant entered their lucid dream eight minutes later, the server transmitted the word from the first dreamer, which was repeated upon their awakening—marking the first successful two-way communication during sleep.

    REMspace repeated this marvel with another set of participants, yet Raduga knows more validation is necessary. The company is eager for further scientific scrutiny to confirm their claims.

    Raduga’s fascination with dream control is far from ordinary. In 2023, the daring CEO notoriously performed a life-threatening experiment on himself, attempting to implant a microchip in his brain to take control of his own lucid dreams. The procedure, which he carried out with shockingly makeshift tools—a hardware store drill and paperclips—was inspired by nothing more than hours of YouTube tutorials and his self-directed practice on sheep.

    Though the experiment was extremely dangerous, Raduga survived the ordeal, later having the chip removed in a hospital after five weeks. Reflecting on this wild chapter, he confessed: “I am glad I survived but I was ready to die.”

    Now, with this latest innovation, Raduga envisions a future where dream communication becomes as routine as AI is today. “We believe that REM sleep and related phenomena, like lucid dreams, will become the next big industry after AI,” he stated, setting the stage for a revolution in how we perceive sleep, dreams, and even reality itself.

    Also read: Why we forget dreams: 6 Key reasons and science behind it

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dussehra 2024: 'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state anr

    'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested anr

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

    Yogi govt to enroll sanitation workers, sailors in insurance schemes using Swachh Kumbh Fund AJR

    Yogi govt to enroll sanitation workers, sailors in insurance schemes using Swachh Kumbh Fund

    India will not hesitate in taking big step if interests are threatened: Rajnath Singh AJR

    India will not hesitate in taking big step if interests are threatened: Rajnath Singh

    Uttar Pradesh govt sets up command center to maximise agricultural output through cropping intensification AJR

    UP govt sets up command center to maximise agricultural output through cropping intensification

    Recent Stories

    Dussehra 2024: 'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state anr

    'Vidyarambham' begins on Vijayadashmi in Kerala; Thousands throng to temples across state

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested anr

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 13, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    cricket Sanju Samson Five Sixes in an Over Against Bangladesh T20 scr

    IND vs BAN: Sanju Samson smashes five sixes in an over (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon