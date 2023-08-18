Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for ‘educated candidates’

    Edtech company Unacademy has sacked a teacher after a video of him urging the students to vote for educated candidates went viral on social media. Pointing out that the classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views, Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini said.

    Unacademy has sacked a teacher, Karan Sangwan, who appealed students to vote for educated candidates, with the edtech firm saying that classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views.

    Unacademy co-founder Roman Saini said that Sangwan was in breach of contract and therefore the company had to part ways with him. Taking to social media, Saini said Unacademy is an education platform that is deeply committed to imparting quality education.

    He added: “Our learners are at the centre of everything we do. The classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct.”

    Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.  In the controversial video, widely shared on X, Sangwan could be heard asking the students to not vote for those who only focus on changing names, and to elect well-educated politicians.

     

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also weighed on the issue and wondered whether asking people to vote for educated person is a crime.
     

