    Ukraine war can only be resolved through...: PM Modi after bilateral talks with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

    After holding bilateral talks with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi said, "From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 2) said India was fully prepared to contribute to the peace process to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

    After holding bilateral talks with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, PM Modi said, "From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process."

    Addressing the media alongside PM Modi, Meloni said Italy hoped that India, during its G-20 presidency, plays a central role in facilitating and negotiating the process for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

    PM Modi said he and the Italian Prime Minister voiced concerns over the adverse impact the Ukraine conflict has had on developing countries.

    He said all countries have been impacted by the food, fertiliser and fuel crisis triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

    "Especially, developing countries have been affected adversely. We voiced our concerns on this issue and stressed on joint efforts to address these issues," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister's remarks on the Ukraine crisis come at a time when foreign ministers of G-20 countries are meeting in the national capital.

    "India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues," the External Affairs Ministry said.

    The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums, it added. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair a business roundtable on Thursday.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
