'Huge surge in money power in politics': 7 things Supreme Court said in its EC verdict

The Supreme Court said that democracy can be achieved only when the governing parties attempt to uphold it in letter and spirit. We find that the ECI has been charged with the duty and powers to hold elections for states and Parliament.

The Supreme Court of Thursday (March 2) made a significant judgment by calling for a committee to appoint members of the Election Commission of India (ECI). In its verdict, the Constitution Bench also went on to comment on independence of Election Commissioners, the rise of money power and criminalisation in politics, and more.

Also read: Supreme Court says panel of PM, CJI, LoP should appoint Election Commissioners

Here are 7 things the top court said in its judgment.

1. There is huge surge in the role of money power and criminalisation of politics. A large section of the media has abdicated its role and become partisan.

2. Political parties would have a reason to not seek a law, which is clear to see. A party in power will have an insatiable quest to remain in power through a servile Commission.

3. EC has to be independent, it cannot claim to be independent then act in an unfair manner. A person in a state of obligation to the government cannot have an independent frame of mind.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Report: SC gives SEBI 2 months to probe charges, sets up panel that includes Nandan Nilakeni

4. What is independence? Competence is not to be bound by fear. Qualities of competence have to be supplemented by independence.

5. Democracy can succeed only as all stakeholders work on it to maintain the purity of the election process so as to reflect the will of people.

6. The powers of appointment are capable of being misused, this may be writ large across the country. The fate of political parties and their candidates rests in the hands of the ECI, vitally important decisions are taken by those who helm its affairs.

7. Democracy can be achieved only when the governing parties attempt to uphold it in letter and spirit. We find that the ECI has been charged with the duty and powers to hold elections for states and Parliament.