A three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Ujjain's Jhalaria village is the subject of a massive rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams. Efforts are complicated by hard rock encountered while digging a parallel tunnel.

Three-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell, Rescue Underway

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are continuously trying to rescue the three-year-old boy who fell into a bore well in the Jhalaria village of Badnagar tehsil, around 60 kilometres from Ujjain, on Thursday night.

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Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma informed that the NDRF and SDRF teams have deployed camera lines, oxygen lines, and equipment for the rescue operation through a bore. "The efforts have been going on since the entire night. The NDRF and the SDRF are using a bore to put their equipment, camera lines, and oxygen lines down. The construction agencies have dug an 80 feet x 20 feet tunnel, but now there is hard rock beneath. If we break it will cause vibrations. The rescue operation is underway," he stressed.

Badnagar MLA Jitendra Pandya, who is present at the spot, reiterated, "The administration is continuously trying to rescue him. The NDRF, SDRF teams and a team of doctors are deployed here."

How the Accident Unfolded

The child, identified as Bhagirath, son of shepherd Praveen Devasi, fell into the borewell at around 8 pm. His mother, who was working nearby, saw him fall in. Other members of the group rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and alerted residents, who informed the police and administration.

SP Pradeep Sharma informed that the borewell's lid had a stone placed over it, which a sheep knocked off. The child then opened the lid and fell in while peering into it.

A rescue operation using half a dozen Pocklain and JCB machines was launched, with the SDRF team digging a parallel pit alongside the borewell. The child is being monitored through a camera, though the image remains blurry due to the depth. Oxygen is also being supplied through a pipe to ensure the child can breathe. Around 35 feet of parallel digging has been completed so far. The rescue operation is being conducted on a war footing. (ANI)