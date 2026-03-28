The UGC has identified Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management in Alwar, Rajasthan, as a fake institution. It warns that the institute is not authorised to award degrees and that any degree issued by it is not valid for higher education or jobs.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management in Alwar, Rajasthan, as a fake institution, warning that it is not authorised to award valid degrees and urging students to avoid taking admission.

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On X, UGC India wrote, "UGC has declared Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar (Rajasthan) as a fake institution. The institute is not recognised and is not authorised to award any UG/PG degrees. Any degree issued by it is not valid for higher education or government employment. Students, parents, and the public are advised not to take admission in such self-styled institutions. Stay informed. Choose recognised institutions only."

UGC's Official Notice

As per the UGC letter, it is mentioned that, "This has come to the notice of UGC that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), is awarding degrees in violation of UGC Act, 1956. The UGC has included its name in the UGC list of Fake Universities."

"It is informed that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, District Alwar (Rajasthan) is neither recognised by UGC under Section 2(f) nor Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Hence, it is not entitled to award any UG/PG degree. Any degree awarded by this institute so far is not valid for Higher Education/Government employment purposes. In view of the above, students, parents, and the public at large are cautioned through this public notice NOT TO TAKE ADMISSION in the above-mentioned self-styled institution. Taking admission in such a self-styled institution may jeopardise the career of the students, " the letter read.

About the University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission is a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, established by an Act of Parliament in 1956 for the promotion and coordination of University education and for the determination and maintenance of standards of teaching, examination and research in Universities, and for the purpose of performing its functions under this Act. In addition to providing grants to eligible universities and colleges, the Commission also advises the Central and State Governments on the measures which are necessary for the development of Higher Education. (ANI)