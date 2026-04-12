Following stalled US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Congress' Udit Raj warned of conflict and global consequences. He criticised Pakistan's role, saying it dented India's image. US VP JD Vance confirmed no agreement had been reached after 21 hours.

'Serious Global Consequences'

Following the stalemate in peace talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday said the breakdown of dialogue could have serious global consequences, calling the development "unfortunate".

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Udit Raj said the failure of peace talks could increase the risk of conflict. "If peace talks fail, I think war will start again, which will be very fatal for humanity," he said.

He added that the outcome of the negotiations raised wider geopolitical questions, noting that the details of the discussions between Iran and the United States would determine further analysis."If the terms and conditions of America and Iran were revealed, some comments could be made," he said.

Impact on India's Image

Udit Raj further commented on the diplomatic significance of the talks being held in Islamabad, saying it reflected shifting dynamics in global politics and international engagement in the region. He said, "The conversation between Iran and America, facilitated by Shahbaz Sharif and Asim Munir in Pakistan, Islamabad, has really dented India's image."

He also remarked that ongoing developments indicated changing geopolitical alignments and expressed concern over their impact on India's position in global affairs. "A terrorist nation, a bankrupt nation, has become a global leader today. It hosts a superpower like America," he added.

Critising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, " If even a little of this had happened here, the RSS and BJP would have indulged in 'nanga naach' on the streets of India."

US Confirms Stalemate

After hours of negotiations in Pakistan between the US and Iran, talks have reached a stalemate on Sunday as US Vice President JD Vance said that no agreement has been reached in talks with Iran.

He said that while they would be returning to the US, the development is a "bad news for Iran" than it is for the United States.

Addressing reporters from Islamabad, Vance said that during the negotiations that took place for 21 hours, several substantial discussions were held; however, no conclusions were reached. "We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", Vance said. (ANI)