DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin ends his 2026 campaign with a rally in Chepauk-Triplicane, expressing confidence in a landslide victory. He vowed to make his constituency a 'model' and slammed the 'divisive' politics of the opposition.

As the high-decibel campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections reached its crescendo on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made a powerful final appeal to voters in his home turf, Chepauk-Triplicane. Addressing a massive crowd on the final day of electioneering, Udhayanidhi expressed supreme confidence in a landslide victory for the DMK-led alliance, while taking sharp aim at the opposition.

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Pledge for a 'Model Constituency'

Reflecting on his previous term, Udhayanidhi recalled his 2021 victory and promised an even more significant mandate this time. "Last time, I won by a margin of 70,000 votes. For the past five years, I have lived as a member of your family, standing with you through every challenge. Together, we have transformed the development of this constituency." He vowed to elevate Chepauk-Triplicane into a "model constituency" for the entire state if re-elected.

Confident of Statewide Victory

Highlighting his role as a key campaigner for the DMK, Udhayanidhi noted that he has personally travelled across 135 constituencies over the past few weeks to drum up support for the Secular Progressive Alliance. "I have seen the pulse of the people across the state. Those who spread divisive politics and their allies--the 'slave alliance'--will be decisively defeated. The DMK will surely win, and our leader [MK Stalin] will once again become the Chief Minister," he declared.

As the 6:00 PM deadline for campaigning approached, Udhayanidhi concluded his speech with a direct plea to the electorate, emphasising that every vote is a shield against divisive forces. He labelled the opposition's politics as "divisive" and characterised the AIADMK's alliance as a "slave" partnership, predicting their total rout at the polls. "I sincerely thank every resident for their unwavering support. Above all, I urge everyone to come forward on April 23 and cast your vote. Let us ensure a victory for progress."

Polling for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026. With the silence period now in effect, the fate of the candidates now rests in the hands of the voters.