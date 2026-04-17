Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned in Tiruppur, calling it a DMK fortress. He slammed the previous AIADMK govt and highlighted DMK's welfare schemes, urging votes for the 'Rising Sun' symbol to continue development and social security programs.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, Udhayanidhi Stalin, campaigned on Friday in support of DMK alliance candidates contesting in Udumalaipet and Madathukulam constituencies in Tiruppur district.

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Addressing the crowd, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "This district full of workers will always be an unshakable fortress of DMK." He further pointed out that their past work as local body representatives would benefit the constituency and said, "Ramakrishnan, who has had excellent experience as a municipal chairman and in party responsibilities, to vote for the rising sun symbol and win by a large margin."

DMK's Foundation vs. AIADMK's Neglect

The DMK leader contrasted the past administration and remarked, "The Edappadi Palaniswami government of the last five years did not even fulfil the basic needs of the Thali area. They did not even notice the road facilities and tourism development works in the Thirumoorthy Hills area. But the projects like free electricity and property rights for women brought during the Kalaignar regime are still the foundation of Tamil Nadu today."

Key Infrastructure and Welfare Schemes

Udhayanidhi Stalin detailed various infrastructure and healthcare achievements of the DMK government, including a "new 20-crore intensive care unit at the local government hospital, new ITI worth Rs 8 crore, Modern Science Centre worth Rs 2 crore, new bus stand worth Rs 3 crore and tarred roads worth Rs 8 crore in the Kudimangalam area and Veterinary College and Research Institute in Pannakkinar area."

Pointing out free bus travel for women, breakfast scheme and Rs 1000 education incentive for students, he said, "This election will teach a lesson to those who want to stop the Kalaignar Women's Entitlement Scheme."

Future Commitments and Promises

During the campaign, the DMK leader emphasised the state's commitment to social security and household support. He stated, "The monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 for women will continue without any hindrance, the price of cooking gas cylinders will be reduced, and the Chief Minister will take appropriate action on the demand to declare Pollachi as a separate district."

"Vote for the Udayasuriyan symbol for good governance in Tamil Nadu and for the development of your constituency to continue," Udayanidhi Stalin concluded his campaign with the slogan.

"Vote for the Rising Sun symbol for good governance in Tamil Nadu and for the development of your constituency," the DMK leader added.

Electoral Contest Overview

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)