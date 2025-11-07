AIADMK's R.B. Udhayakumar slammed TTV Dhinakaran for spreading 'false rumours' and defended Edappadi K. Palaniswami's leadership. Udhayakumar asserted that EPS restored faith in the party after Jayalalithaa's demise and accused Dhinakaran of trying to destabilise AIADMK out of frustration.

Deputy Opposition leader & former AIADMK Minister R. B. Udhayakumar slammed AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, stating that he is spreading false rumours about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its candidates. "TTV. Dhinakaran is someone who was disqualified by Jayalalithaa herself and was barred even from standing before her. Every action taken by Jayalalithaa carried a deeper meaning. If she chose to sideline someone, it meant even God had decided to set them aside. Dhinakaran is now spreading false and defamatory remarks about AIADMK and its loyal cadres. Spreading slander has become his only job..." he stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'EPS Restored People's Faith in AIADMK'

He further reacted to TTV Dhinakaran's statement on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and credited the latter for restoring faith in AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa. He said, "It was Edappadi K. Palaniswami who safeguarded AIADMK and enabled two crore party workers to breathe freely again. After Jayalalithaa's demise, it was Edappadi K. Palaniswami who restored the people's faith in AIADMK as it was during her time. He is the one who carried the 'Two Leaves' symbol to the people and achieved great success."

'Dhinakaran Destabilised The Party'

Udhayakumar further alleged that Dhinakaran destabilised the party, leading to the resignation of several party members. "TTV Dhinakaran claims that AIADMK MLA P.H. Manoj Pandian joined the DMK because of Edappadi K. Palaniswami. But has Dhinakaran ever thought about why several key administrators who were once with him, such as Senthil Balaji, Mariappan Kennedy, and Palaniappan, have all left him? T. T. V. Dhinakaran is the one who tried to usurp power and seize control of the AIADMK. He is the one who attempted to destabilise the party. But Dhinakaran's plans never worked against Edappadi K. Palaniswami. It is out of that frustration and helplessness that he is now making all these statements," he asserted.

Dhinakaran Claims AIADMK in 'ICU', Predicts Third Place Finish

Earlier, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran hads launched a sharp attack on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), predicting a political shake-up with the emergence of actor Vijay's TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) party. "Predicting the changing electoral landscape, Dhinakaran asserted that the AIADMK alliance could slip to third place after the entry of Vijay's TVK. TVK is a one-year-old party, but because of his cinema popularity, he is very popular. I don't know what percentage he will get in the election. But the perception is that it will be a fight between the DMK alliance and the TVK alliance. He has to form a good alliance; otherwise, it will be a very tough election. Normally, DMK vs AIADMK will be the election situation, but this time, because of Palaniswami's failure and his selfish, arrogant nature, he has lost that. Surely, he will go to third place," he said.

"Condition of AIADMK is very bad, it is in ICU; it may also go to CCU. Palaniswami is the B team of DMK. That is why he has fought against the BJP in the 2024 elections, knowing that he will not win. He helped DMK win," he added. (ANI)