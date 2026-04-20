J&K CM Omar Abdullah announced Rs 2 lakh for kin of 15 people killed in a bus accident in Udhampur. The seriously injured will receive Rs 1 lakh, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 25,000. The death toll has risen to 15.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced Rs two lakh to the families of the victims and one lakh to those seriously injured in a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, in which 15 people were killed.

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CM Announces Relief, Expresses Grief

"While no amount of financial assistance can ever make up for the irreparable loss of lives in the tragic Udhampur road accident, as an immediate succour, the Chief Minister has announced immediate relief from the CM Relief Fund: ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, ₹1 lakh to those seriously injured, and ₹25,000 to those with minor injuries," Chief Minister's Office said in a statement released on Monday.

Chief Minister has expressed "deep sorrow" over the tragic road accident, it added. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister affirmed that… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) April 20, 2026

The Chief Minister affirmed that the government stands firmly with the victims and their families "in this hour of grief", and that all "necessary assistance is being extended," it added.

Death Toll Rises to 15

Meanwhile, the death toll of the Udhampur bus accident rose to 15, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, said.

The bus was enroute from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The police official said that the public transport bus collided with an auto rickshaw. The passengers in the auto rickshaw survived.

(ANI)