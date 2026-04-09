Congress' Shama Mohammad predicts a 'huge majority' win for the UDF in the 2026 Keralam elections, citing public demand for change. She also accused the 'desperate' BJP of buying votes to influence the outcome of the polls in the state.

Congress leader Shama Mohammad on Thursday expressed confidence in the United Democratic Front (UDF) winning the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections with a "huge majority," while also claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "desperate" and "buying votes" Speaking to ANI here, Mohammad said that feedback from the ground indicated a clear demand for change, citing the state's pressing issues, including mounting debt, unemployment, and a growing drug problem.

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She also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party was attempting to influence voters through monetary incentives. "UDF is winning this election with a huge majority. You must have seen that people on the ground are saying they want change. The state is in debt, there is unemployment, there is a drug problem in the state today. BJP is so desperate that they are buying votes," she said.

Prominent Leaders Cast Their Votes

Several prominent leaders in Keralam exercised their franchise on Thursday as polling for the 2026 Assembly elections gained momentum across the state. Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voted at Pinarayi RC Amala Basic Upper Primary School in Kannur. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan cast his vote at Kesari Government Arts and Science College in Ernakulam.

Among other voters, Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph and MP Hibi Eden voted in Kannur and Kochi, respectively, while Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather also participated.BJP leaders Anil K Antony and former Union Minister V Muraleedharan voted in Thiruvananthapuram. Actor-turned-politician and UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody cast his vote in Palakkad. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan voted at Jawahar Nagar LP School in Thiruvananthapuram.

Election Day at a Glance

Voting for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry is underway. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Meanwhile, voter turnout at 11 am on Thursday in Keralam was at 33.28 per cent, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors will decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies. Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there are 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stands at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there are 277 third gender voters in the state. Among the electorate, nearly 4,24,518 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters are aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations have been set up.

Political Stakes in Keralam

While the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is looking for a historic third consecutive term, the Congress-led UDF is attempting to come back to power amid anti-incumbency trends in the state. (ANI)