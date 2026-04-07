Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is confident the UDF will win 100 seats in the Keralam Assembly elections. He states a 'change of guard is inevitable' due to a strong pro-UDF wave and public desire for a new government.

Senior Congress leader and candidate from Haripad constituency, Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will secure a decisive mandate in the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections, asserting that a "change of guard is inevitable" after a decade of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

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Speaking to ANI here, Chennithala said, "We are very confident that the Congress-led UDF will get 100 seats in the ensuing Assembly election. The preparations are in the last stage. I feel that there is a new enthusiasm among the voters and our party workers. A change of guard is inevitable in the state of Kerala."

'Change of Guard Inevitable'

He claimed that public sentiment has shifted significantly against the incumbent government. "In the last ten years, people have suffered. They want a new government. That is in favour of the Congress party," he added, crediting visits by top leadership like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for energising party workers.

Highlighting the ground situation, Chennithala said, "A strong pro-UDF wave is sweeping across Keralam. Everywhere, people are preparing for a change in government. I have not seen such a favourable political atmosphere in any state in recent times."

Focus on Haripad Constituency

Focusing on the Haripad constituency, where he is seeking re-election, the veteran leader expressed confidence of victory despite a triangular contest. "In Haripad, the people know what they want. I am approaching them with humility, and they know me well. I am fully confident of receiving their complete support," he said.

He downplayed the impact of national-level campaigning by BJP leaders, stating, "Whether it is Amit Shah or Narendra Modi visiting, the pulse of Haripad is different--the people here will ensure my victory."

Keralam will vote for its 140-member Assembly on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4, in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes electoral contest.