Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the UDF for spreading 'blatant lies' about SDPI support to distract from its pro-corporate policies. He called the LDF a 'government of action' and said the public sees through the UDF's propaganda.

UDF Using 'Blatant Lies' to Distract From Policies: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is resorting to blatant lies regarding the Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) support in Malappuram to divert attention from their pro-corporate and globalist policies. "The LDF remains a government of action that delivers on its promises, earning a historic second term based on tangible developmental changes that the public recognises. However, the UDF led by figures like Ramesh Chennithala and VD Satheesan is now resorting to a desperate campaign of blatant lies and baseless allegations regarding SDPI support in Malappuram to distract from their own pro-corporate, globalist policies. While the opposition competes to spread misinformation and attempts to paint the LDF's strategy of fielding independent candidates in a negative light, the reality remains that while they point fingers, it was RSS leadership that explicitly called for supporting UDF votes," he said in a press conference.

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The Kerala CM exuded confidence in the LDF, saying that the general public can easily see through the political propaganda and which party prioritises a pro-people stance. "Ultimately, the LDF refuses to be drawn into every manufactured controversy because the people see through these agendas and prioritise the government's genuine, pro-people stance over political propaganda," he added.

CPI(M) is The Real Force Opposing BJP, Says MV Govindan

Earlier on Friday, Kerala CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan said that his party had been the primary force opposing the BJP in the state. He also criticised Congress leader VD Satheesan for spreading "lies". Speaking to the reporters here, Govindan said, "The people of Kerala know that the CPI(M) is the force that strongly opposes the RSS, whereas the UDF is the party that maintains a relationship with them. If you examine the voting statistics, it becomes clear who actually helped the BJP win; it was the CPI(M) that successfully closed the BJP's account in Nemom. This is the only Opposition that has taken a stand against development in this election."

"VD Satheesan's primary job is to wake up and spread lies; while he claims to be against communalism, he hasn't uttered a single word regarding Jamaat-e-Islami's public declaration of support for the UDF. Furthermore, KM Shaji is the very hallmark of communalism; wherever he contests, he speaks nothing but communal politics," he said.

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.