IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer voiced strong confidence in the UDF securing a 'thumping majority' in Kerala polls. He refuted claims of a UDF-RSS deal, instead accusing the CPM of an 'unholy alliance' with the BJP to aid its growth.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer on Saturday expressed strong confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) prospects for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, asserting that the alliance will secure a "thumping majority."

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Speaking to ANI, Basheer said, "We are very much confident. We will come out with flying colours. We will have a thumping majority wherever we are contesting. All these things are facts, and that is why I told you that we are confident. We are going ahead for a bright and better performance in this election."

On CM's UDF-RSS 'secret deal' allegations

On CM's UDF-RSS 'secret deal' allegations, he said, "That is nothing. Those allegations that we are having an alliance with the BJP, that kind of propaganda is fabricated by them. It has nothing to do with the facts. Actually, one thing is there. This CPM has an unholy alliance with the BJP. It is a fact; everybody knows that. That is what we are saying. They depend on the BJP. And not only that, we have to realise one more thing: this CPM is really instrumental for the growth of the BJP in this country. They themselves are really instrumental in helping them in many ways."

Basheer welcomes fuel excise duty cut

Basheer also welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duties on fuel, calling it a necessary move to assist citizens during the current economic crisis. "To help the people in this crisis, it is the duty of the government, the duty of the opposition, everybody. Whatever the political differences may be, India has its own problems. We have to take it in a positive way. When the prices or taxes are reduced, that, of course, is a good move. We have even demanded that the Indian government act swiftly on all these kinds of things. The government is bound to do the needful. We cannot just say something is wrong like that. Let them do it. There are many things because of the crisis, visa problems, and travel problems. It is the duty of the government; the government is for that only. If the Indian government does something in that way, that is good," said Basheer.

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.