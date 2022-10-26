Uber to pay Rs 20K to Mumbai passenger for missing flight due to delayed service

According to the complaint, the driver could not begin the drive because he was on the phone. The complaint claimed that he started the trip only after receiving the phone call. Sharma claimed that the cab took the wrong route after leaving her house, wasting another 15-20 minutes.

A consumer court in Mumbai found Uber guilty of service deficiency after a woman customer missed her flight due to a delay in service and ordered the company to pay the customer Rs 20,000. Uber must pay the complainant Kavita Sharma Rs 10,000 for mental anguish and Rs 10,000 in litigation costs.

Sharma, a lawyer from Dombivli, had planned to fly from Mumbai to Chennai on June 12, 2018. Her flight was scheduled to leave Mumbai airport at 5:50 pm, 36 kilometres from her home. Sharma called Uber at 3:29 pm, and the driver arrived at her house 14 minutes later. According to the complaint, the driver could not begin the drive because he was on the phone. Sharma claimed that he started the trip only after receiving the phone call.

She claimed that even after leaving her residence, the cab took the wrong route, wasting another 15-20 minutes. Sharma arrived at the airport at 5:23 pm, but she had missed her flight. She should have arrived at her destination before 5 pm. She boarded the next plane to Chennai.

Later, Advocate Sharma filed a complaint with Thane's additional district consumer disputes redressal commission, accusing the Uber driver of negligence and unprofessionalism, which caused her to miss her flight. She had previously sent a legal notice to the company, but it had gone unnoticed. The complaint also claimed that the cab bill was much higher than estimated at the journey's start. When she complained about the overcharging on Twitter, Uber refunded her Rs 139.

Sharma claimed she missed her flight due to the driver's carelessness and unprofessional behaviour. Despite Uber's claim that they are only a software facilitator connecting drivers, the consumer commission found that the company controls the entire management of the app, transactions, and services and is responsible for them. The company was also ordered by the court to pay the amount to the complainant.

