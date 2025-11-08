A car and a taxi collided and caught fire near Mumbai's Air India Junction late Friday night. Firefighters and police responded to the scene and doused the flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported, and an investigation is underway.

Police Confirm No Injuries

Speaking on the incident, Traffic Police Inspector Nilesh Waje said, "Around 7:45 pm, near the Air India Junction, a taxi collided with a car, causing both the car and the taxi to catch fire... There were no injuries in the incident. The fire department arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control." Further details are awaited. (ANI)