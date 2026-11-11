Four coaches of the Chauri Chaura Express derailed in Kanpur, and the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed in Assam today. Officials confirm no casualties occurred in either incident, with rescue operations underway to assist the affected passengers.

Train Derailment Incidents Reported in Kanpur and Assam

Four coaches of the Gorakhpur-bound Chauri Chaura Express derailed while departing from Kanpur Central railway station on Wednesday. The incident occurred as the train was leaving Platform 7, with four coaches going off the tracks. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru Railway Station in Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam. No injuries or casualties were reported, according to Northeast Frontier Railway. The derailment occurred at around 6:54 am.

Relief Efforts and Official Response

Northeast Frontier Railway said all passengers were safe and were being transported to their destinations by an alternative train. Relief and rescue operations have also been launched.

Eyewitness Account and Investigation Demands

A local resident who reached the spot after hearing about the incident said he saw six coaches derailed near the railway station. “I was out for my morning walk when I heard about the accident. I rushed to the spot, which is around 500 metres from Digaru Railway Station. When I reached the site, I saw that six coaches had derailed. There have been no reports of casualties,” the resident said.

The resident alleged that the train may have suffered brake failure and said several houses were located near the accident site. “We have heard that the train suffered brake failure. There were several houses nearby, but fortunately, no one was harmed,” he said.

Demanding accountability, the resident calling for action against those responsible for the incident said, “An engine's brakes failed even in this age of technology; this is a very big deal. We want to ask the Railway Ministry, all the officers of NF Railway of Maligaon; we want to ask them, what is this? Don't you check it? This must be investigated, and those responsible should be punished. This is our demand.” (ANI)