Panic ensued in Himachal Pradesh's Nalagarh after two unidentified men fired four rounds outside a residence. Two bullets struck a parked vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Incident Overview in Nalagarh

Panic gripped the Buta Palasi area of Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district after two unidentified men allegedly fired four rounds outside a residential house around midnight, with two bullets hitting a four-wheeler vehicle parked outside the premises. According to the police, the incident took place around 12:50 am on the intervening night of October 23 and 24. The assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, allegedly fired four rounds before fleeing the spot.

In his complaint, Manpreet Singh, a resident of Buta Palasi village, told the police that he was inside his house when he heard gunshots. When he came outside to investigate, he saw two unidentified men on a motorcycle fleeing the scene. Of the four rounds fired, two struck the vehicle parked outside his residence, while the other two were fired into the air. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police Investigation and Response

A team of the Nalagarh police reached the spot, inspected the scene, and recovered four spent cartridge casings. Baddi Superintendent of Police Vinod Dhiman also visited the site and directed the investigation team to take necessary action. A forensic science laboratory team was called to collect evidence.

The police have registered a case at the Nalagarh police station under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the site and in nearby areas to identify the suspects. Multiple police teams have also been deployed to conduct raids at suspected hideouts and trace the accused. The police said the investigation was underway and all possible angles were being examined.

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