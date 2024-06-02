Two loco pilots injured as two goods trains collide at Punjab’s Sirhind (WATCH)

A collision between two goods trains near Madhopur in Sirhind resulted in injuries to two locomotive pilots but no casualties. Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The incident disrupted the Ambala-Ludhiana train route, prompting rerouting and delays. Authorities, including the GRP and RPF, are investigating the cause.

A serious collision involving two goods trains early Sunday morning near Madhopur in Sirhind resulted in injuries to two locomotive pilots. The accident, which occurred around 3:45 am, prompted immediate response from emergency services and railway authorities.

The injured pilots were quickly taken to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported from the incident. Ratan Lal, an official with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sirhind Police Station, confirmed that the pilots' conditions were being monitored and that there was no significant loss of goods or further life threats.

The collision has significantly disrupted the Ambala-Ludhiana train route, leading to delays and rerouting of subsequent rail traffic. The GRP, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and senior railway officials including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Ambala Division, were quick to the scene to assess the situation and begin an investigation into the cause of the accident.

“Our teams reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported, and the focus has been on providing immediate care to the injured and securing the area,” said Lal. He also noted that a full investigation is underway to determine the specifics of how the collision occurred and to prevent future incidents.

The rail section remains closed as the investigation continues, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

