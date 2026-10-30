Two people were killed and two others injured after a crane collapsed at an under-construction MHADA site in Nagpur on Friday. Police have initiated an investigation into whether the incident was caused by mechanical failure or human error.

Crane Collapse Incident at Nagpur MHADA Site

Two people were killed, and two others were injured after a crane collapsed while being dismantled at an under-construction Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building site in Nagpur on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne said.

Maharashtra: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rahul Madne, told reporters here, "At the construction site, a crane operator and three accompanying labourers were at work. At 10:30 AM, the crane was being dismantled; during this process, one person, the operator or one of his associates, died on the spot, while two others are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital"

Police Investigation and Victim Details

"The police will certainly investigate whether this was due to a mechanical failure or human error. We are also examining whether the required safety protocols were followed. For now, we have registered an 'Accidental Death' (AD) case, and our Senior Police Inspector (PI) is conducting the investigation..." He said that an investigation has been started.

"Two deceased have been identified: Vishwanath Kathane, a resident of Bhandara district, and Mukesh Nishad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Two other labourers, who sustained injuries, are from Jharkhand and are currently receiving treatment at Orion Hospital..."

Site Oversight and Safety Review

"The construction is being carried out under the aegis of MHADA by a contractor associated with the 'Vijay Company.' We will gather information from the government’s supervising engineers, MHADA engineers, and the construction company’s own supervising engineers to determine whether the necessary precautions were taken. There is no CCTV footage available at the site, and we are investigating that aspect as well." (ANI)

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