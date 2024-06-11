Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter

It is reportedly said that residents of Saida Sukhal village heard gunshots and alerted authorities after spotting two to three gunmen in the vicinity. The attackers allegedly fired shots before fleeing into nearby forests.

In the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was on Tuesday (June 11) killed in an encounter with security forces after gunmen opened fire on a house, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

It is reportedly said that residents of Saida Sukhal village heard gunshots and alerted authorities after spotting two to three gunmen in the vicinity. The attackers allegedly fired shots before fleeing into nearby forests.

'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

In response, the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a joint operation to track down the suspects. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed the attack targeted the house of an unnamed individual near the international border. Singh said he was in "continuous online contact" with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas and SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary, who was on the scene.

"The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & paramilitary operation is ongoing. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments," the minister posted on X.

This incident comes to light two days after a terrorist attack on a bus full of pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu, which resulted in nine deaths and 42 injuries. Security officials suspect the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in that attack.

Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

Efforts to track down terrorists in the Reasi district continued into their second day on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon set up around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

Latest Videos