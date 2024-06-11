Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter

    It is reportedly said that residents of Saida Sukhal village heard gunshots and alerted authorities after spotting two to three gunmen in the vicinity. The attackers allegedly fired shots before fleeing into nearby forests.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 10:53 PM IST

    In the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was on Tuesday (June 11) killed in an encounter with security forces after gunmen opened fire on a house, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

    It is reportedly said that residents of Saida Sukhal village heard gunshots and alerted authorities after spotting two to three gunmen in the vicinity. The attackers allegedly fired shots before fleeing into nearby forests.

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    In response, the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a joint operation to track down the suspects. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh confirmed the attack targeted the house of an unnamed individual near the international border. Singh said he was in "continuous online contact" with DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas and SSP Kathua Anayat Ali Choudhary, who was on the scene.

    "The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & paramilitary operation is ongoing. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments," the minister posted on X.

    This incident comes to light two days after a terrorist attack on a bus full of pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu, which resulted in nine deaths and 42 injuries. Security officials suspect the involvement of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in that attack.

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

    Efforts to track down terrorists in the Reasi district continued into their second day on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon set up around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers AJR

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

    Telangana Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH) AJR

    Telangana: Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH)

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row vkp

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru

    Recent Stories

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more osf

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

    Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers AJR

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket osf

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star osf

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon