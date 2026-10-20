A fire broke out at the Amar Sons store on Bhulabhai Desai Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday. In another incident on Monday, a Level-1 fire was reported in a hotel kitchen in Dadar West's Kohinoor Square building, the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

A fire broke out at the Amar Sons store on Bhulabhai Desai Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday. Fire tenders have reached the spot, following which dousing operations were initiated. Further details are awaited.

Another Fire Incident in Dadar

In another incident on Monday, an A Level-1 fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel on the first floor of the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

According to the MFB, the incident was reported to its control room at 9:18 am, and the fire was officially classified as Level-1 at 9:25 am.

"A Level-1 fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel located on the first floor of the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West, opposite Shivsena Bhawan, in the morning. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) Control at 09:18 AM, and the MFB officially declared it a Level-1 fire at 09:25 AM," the Mumbai Fire Brigade said.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the Public Works Department (PWD), health officials, 108 ambulance services and local ward staff, were mobilised to the spot to control the situation.

Blaze at CSMT Yard

On September 30, a massive fire broke out in an empty train rake parked at the CSMT Yard in Mumbai during the early hours of Wednesday. Fire tenders, after arriving at the spot at 04:01 AM, extinguished the blaze by 04:05 AM. Railway officials confirmed that the rake was empty at the time of the incident, resulting in no injuries or casualties. (ANI)