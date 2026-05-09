Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed TVK's C Joseph Vijay as the new Tamil Nadu CM. Vijay, with support from 120 MLAs, must prove his majority by May 13. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held in Chennai on May 10.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly before May 13. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on May 10 at 10 am.

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Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, met the Governor earlier in the day and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML. The TVK, which created record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118. Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

Governor's Office Confirms Appointment

"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, extending their support to form the Government under his leadership," Lok Bhavan said in a press release.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am," the release added.

New Chapter in Tamil Nadu Politics

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. (ANI)