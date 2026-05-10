C Joseph Vijay's TVK is set to form the government in Tamil Nadu after securing a 118-seat majority. The actor-turned-politician will be sworn in as Chief Minister, marking the first time a party outside the DMK/AIADMK fronts leads since 1967.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA-elect from the Tiruchengodu constituency, K G Arunraj, on Sunday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for placing their trust in the party and said the new government would work to fulfil public expectations ahead of TVK chief C Joseph Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. Speaking to reporters, Arunraj said, "We thank the public of the state for bestowing their trust on our party... We have to fulfil the expectations of the public..."

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Oath-taking ceremony and coalition strength

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event. Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Following the coalition support, the Governor of Tamil Nadu invited Vijay to form the government. The oath-taking will mark TVK's first government in the state, with Vijay taking charge as Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Governor appoints Vijay, a historic first

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13. Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML to the Governor.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

The actor-turned-politician's rise

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties. On October 28, 2024, in what is regarded as his first political speech, Vijay called Periyar his ideological leader, while noting that the party will not adopt his atheism. He also referred to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and Babasaheb BR Ambedkar as the party's leaders for the idea of social justice. He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)