Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay has been appointed the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu by the Governor. His party, TVK, along with allies, has 120 MLAs. The swearing-in is on Sunday in Chennai, and Rahul Gandhi will be in attendance.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay in Chennai on Sunday.

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Vijay Appointed New Chief Minister

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the state and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly on or before May 13.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai, at 10 am. Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, met the Governor earlier in the day and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML.

TVK has the support of the abovementioned political parties. While Congress has five MLAs, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML have two MLAs each. The TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Lok Bhavan Confirms Appointment

"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, extending their support to form the Government under his leadership," Lok Bhavan said in a press release.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am," the release added. (ANI)