TVK launched its North Chennai campaign, with General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna claiming actor Vijay rejected a CM post offer to uphold secular principles. The party promised development for neglected areas and positioned itself as a strong ideological force.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) intensified its election campaign in North Chennai with the inauguration of its RK Nagar constituency office and a subsequent policy meeting, where party leaders underscored both developmental promises and ideological positioning. The election office in Tondiarpet was inaugurated by the party's election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna, followed by a policy explanation meeting attended by key leaders, including Nanjil Sampath.

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TVK Defends Independent Stance, Cites Ideological Choice

Addressing the gathering, Arjuna defended TVK's decision to contest independently under the leadership of Vijay, emphasising that it was a conscious ideological choice rather than a political compulsion. "He had the opportunity to join alliances, and offers were made. Some claim he could not form an alliance - but if he had wished, he could have easily done so," Arjuna said, referring to Vijay.

He further claimed that significant political opportunities, including high-level support, were within reach if ideological compromises were made. "If and only if he had given up secular principles, even Delhi was ready to project him as Chief Minister. But he rejected all of that," he stated.

Highlighting TVK's ideological foundation, Arjuna said Vijay remains firmly committed to the principles of Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar, stressing that these are not symbolic gestures but guiding values for the party. "Only in TVK offices can you see statues of Periyar and Ambedkar together - not even at Anna Arivalayam," he remarked, drawing a contrast with the DMK.

Developmental Promises for RK Nagar

Earlier, RK Nagar constituency in-charge Maria Wilson highlighted long-standing developmental issues in the area, stating that residents have faced decades of neglect. He outlined plans to improve education and opportunities, including producing more IAS, IPS officers, and professionals from the constituency over the next 15 years. He also announced welfare-focused initiatives such as prioritising marriage assistance for women, including single mothers and persons with disabilities, and facilitating Hajj pilgrimage opportunities for selected residents.

TVK Positioned as Strong Alternative

Aadhav Arjuna, in his speech, reiterated that North Chennai continues to lag behind more developed areas like Anna Nagar and criticised successive governments for failing to address economic disparities. He also took aim at rival parties, alleging misinformation in their campaigns, and positioned TVK as a strong alternative force in Tamil Nadu politics. According to him, regardless of alliances formed by other parties, TVK is confident of emerging victorious on its own strength.

The event witnessed significant participation from party cadres and functionaries, signalling growing grassroots mobilisation as TVK prepares for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.