Police detained TVK supporters protesting at Raj Bhavan, demanding Governor Arlekar invite Vijay to form the government. The protest follows the Governor's insistence on TVK proving its majority in the hung Assembly.

Police on Friday detained several Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters who staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai, demanding that Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invite party chief Vijay to form the government after the party emerged as the single-largest in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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Amid the political developments over Vijay's swearing-in suspense, despite the party emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections, TVK supporters staged a protest against the Governor after he insisted that TVK must prove a majority. Speaking on the issue, TVK worker Suresh said, "If Vijay is not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister, further protests will be held in the future."

TVK Scrambles for Numbers in Hung Assembly

Police later removed the workers from the spot who were demanding that the Governor invite Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, TVK has been actively engaging with other political parties in an attempt to consolidate support after the election results led to a hung Assembly. With the backing of five Congress MLAs, the emerging alliance currently stands at 112 seats, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member House.

Governor Insists on Proof of Majority

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK chief Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Arlekar's not calling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders. Many have alleged that Arlekar is acting on the BJP's whims to stall the due procedure and undermine the Constitution.

TVK's Fresh Moves to Form Government

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay has sought an appointment to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at 4:30 PM on Friday.

TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar has reached the Communist Party of India headquarters, Balan Illam, as the CPI is holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will extend their support to Vijay. (ANI)