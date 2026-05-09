TVK leader T Selvam attacked TN Governor Arlekar, calling him a 'mouthpiece of BJP-RSS' amid a stalemate over govt formation. Vijay-led TVK, the single largest party with 108 seats, has staked a claim to form the govt but is short of the majority mark.

TVK Slams Governor as 'BJP-RSS Mouthpiece'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader T Selvam on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing him of acting as a "mouthpiece of the BJP-RSS" and alleging that he was functioning under the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Selvam said that the Governor, as the constitutional head responsible for facilitating the democratic process, was not acting in accordance with his constitutional duties. "The people have given a mandate to TVK and Vijay. The other parties are trying to do politics in between. The Governor is the facilitator of the Constitution, but doesn't have authority. It is his duty to invite TVK and prove the majority on the Floor of the Assembly, not Lok Bhavan. Why is he doing such drama? It is clear that he is a mouthpiece of the BJP-RSS. He is not doing his job, but according to the direction of the BJP," Selvam said while speaking to ANI.

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He further intensified his attack, alleging that the Governor was not acting independently and was instead functioning under political influence. Selvam also praised TVK leader and actor Vijay, calling him the "saviour of Tamil Nadu" and claiming that he had come forward to protect democracy in the state. "It is clear that Vijay is the saviour of Tamil Nadu and the nation. He has come to save the democracy and hand over the system to the people of Tamil Nadu. He will give a transparent, corruption-free, and true government," he remarked.

Stalemate Over Government Formation

The statement comes amid a continuing stalemate over government formation in Tamil Nadu. Vijay met Governor RV Arlekar on Friday for the third time in three days and staked a claim to form the government. TVK, led by Vijay, has emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly with 108 seats. The Congress has extended support through its five MLAs, while Left parties have added four legislators, taking the alliance tally to 116, which remains short of the majority mark of 118.

Swearing-in Ceremony Details Emerge

The swearing-in ceremony of Vijay is scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marking the first time since 1967 that a party other than the DMK or AIADMK will lead the state. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony scheduled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The development comes after Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, where he formally staked claim to form the government after consolidating support from multiple parties following the fractured mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections on Friday. (ANI)