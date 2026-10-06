DMK's TKS Elangovan alleged that TVK candidates in the Tamil Nadu bypolls are facing voter anger and are distributing money and goods. Bypolls are being held for two Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and a Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

DMK Alleges Foul Play by TVK in TN Bypolls

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday said that TVK candidates were facing voter dissatisfaction in the ongoing bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam. He also claimed that money and goods were being distributed to support them. Voting began early this day for by-elections to five Assembly seats across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, along with a Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "One thing is, TVK candidates were chased by the voters themselves. Just to cover them, they are involved in money, paying money and distributing goods also... the chances are very low for them now because people are not happy with the AIADMK MLAs getting elected from the AIADMK ticket and shifting sides before the by-election. So they are unhappy with the TVK candidates."

Low Voter Turnout in Early Hours

Voter turnout in Tamil Nadu stood at 15.99 per cent in Madurantakam and 17.55 per cent in Dharapuram as of 9.30 am on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

Key Candidates in the Fray

In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in the Madurantakam (SC) constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district. The two seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P. Sathyabama. In Madurantakam, TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel faces DMK's Paranthaman, AIADMK's Kanitha Sampath, CPM's Suganthi and NTK's Janakiraman among 28 candidates in the fray. In Dharapuram, TVK's P Sathyabama is pitted against DMK's Suganya, AIADMK's Banumathi, CPI's Lakshmanan and NTK's Karthika.

Bypoll Underway for Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha Seat

Further, Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora cast her vote in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election at the Majgaon polling station in Jajori, while BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri also exercised his franchise in the constituency. Bora told ANI, "We will surely win... It is difficult to say by what margin..."

Polling for the Assam Lok Sabha bypoll in Nagaon is witnessing a three-way contest among the BJP, Congress and AIUDF. The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. (ANI)