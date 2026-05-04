TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna dedicated the party's debut victory in Tamil Nadu to the victims of the Karur stampede. He accused the DMK of using 'cash-for-votes' as TVK's win saw CM MK Stalin lose his Kolathur seat.

TVK Dedicates Victory to Karur Victims, Slams DMK

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is poised to become the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, party leader Aadhav Arjuna on Monday said that the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident. He referred to a crowd stampede that occurred during the public outreach programme of TVK chief Vijay in Karur last year on September 27, resulting in the deaths of 41 people.

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Setting a combative note, Arjuna, who is also TVK's general secretary of campaign management, described DMK as a party that uses "cash-for-votes", stating that the MK Stalin government was "thrown out" by the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people."

Stunning Debut and Election Results

His remarks come as TVK debuted in style and has been leading in early trends since the morning. One of their biggest victory is winning over the Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency. This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

As of 6:30 PM, the ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 33 wins and leading in 75 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 14 wins and 47 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 12 wins and 32 leads. Congress has managed 1 victory with 4 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

Actor Vijay Joins League of MGR, Jayalalithaa

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)